‘SOON’: Trump's MAGA allies stoke Greenland annexation fears after Venezuela strike, rattles Denmark

The US bombardment of Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro have triggered unease far beyond Latin America, with European capitals now watching Washington’s next moves warily. Within hours of the military operation, figures aligned with Donald Trump’s MAGA movement turned their attention northward, fuelling renewed fears that Greenland could be the next target of American geopolitical ambition.

The spark came from Katie Miller, a rightwing podcaster and wife of Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, who posted an image of Greenland wrapped in the stars and stripes with the caption “SOON.” The post, shared shortly after the Venezuela strike, was widely interpreted as a provocative signal of annexationist intent.

Danish officials reacted swiftly. Jesper Moller Sorensen, Denmark’s ambassador to the US, reposted the image with a pointed reminder of the close defence partnership between the two NATO allies. Stressing that “US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security,” Sorensen highlighted Copenhagen’s increased defence spending, including a $13.7 billion commitment in 2025 for the Arctic and North Atlantic. He underlined that Denmark “expects full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Hardening rhetoric

Concerns have been amplified by Trump’s appointment of Louisiana governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland. Landry welcomed the role last month, thanking Trump for the chance to help “make Greenland a part of the US.” He also applauded Trump’s forceful removal of Maduro, praising the president for “holding individuals like Maduro accountable” in what he framed as a decisive step in the war on drugs.

Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly unsettled European allies with his stated designs on Greenland, a territory prized for its strategic location, mineral wealth and role in Arctic defence. The island hosts the US military’s northernmost base at Pituffik, which Vice-President JD Vance visited earlier this year.

Arctic stakes & alliance anxiety

Trump has refused to rule out military action to secure control of Greenland, even as competition among the US, China and Russia intensifies in the Arctic. “We need Greenland very badly,” he said in a recent interview, arguing that the territory is vital for international security.

For Denmark and Greenland, the combination of military action in Venezuela and increasingly explicit rhetoric from Trump’s inner circle has raised alarm about Washington’s respect for allied sovereignty. While Copenhagen insists it takes joint Arctic security seriously, it is also making clear that any move against Greenland would mark a profound rupture within NATO — one that could reshape transatlantic relations at a moment of growing global instability.