'Affair with dead brother's widow': US President Joe Biden's son dated sister-in-law and abandoned his new born daughter

In a recent interview with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast hosted by Valuetainment, Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden's daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, shared details about her strained relationship with the son of President Joe Biden.

Roberts revealed that the last time she had any significant communication with Hunter was around March or April of the previous year, just before she discovered she was pregnant. According to Roberts, there was a steady decline in their interactions from that point until the birth of their child.

She said that there was no communication between them from the moment she found out she was pregnant. This silence continued for nearly ten months, during which time Roberts gave birth to their daughter. Despite the birth, Hunter did not reach out or attempt to see the child.

It wasn't until a child support dispute last year that he made any contact, which Roberts described as a surprise encounter during his deposition. Roberts recounted the emotional moment when she introduced her daughter to Hunter, a meeting that coincided with Father's Day weekend.

Roberts also discussed the details of her affair with Hunter, including his concurrent relationship with his sister-in-law Hallie Biden, the late Beau Biden's widow, and the subsequent abandonment of their child. Roberts revealed that she met Hunter in 2016, and their relationship spanned over a year during which they spent a significant amount of time together.

Beau Biden was the eldest child of US President Joe Biden and brother of Hunter Biden. He served as the 44th Attorney General of Delaware from 2007 to 2015 and was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard. Beau Biden passed away in 2015 at the age of 46 after battling brain cancer.

Roberts revealed that despite the intimacy of their relationship, Hunter never officially referred to Roberts as his girlfriend. Instead, he maintained an open relationship with his sister-in-law, which Roberts described as toxic and on-and-off. The interview also touched upon Hunter's ability to avoid media attention despite his high-profile family background.

During the interview, Pattrick asked Roberts if she felt it was strange that Hunter was involved with his 'dead brother's widow wife', to which. She responded, "When you think about it, it is weird. But I was young, dumb, and naive. It was part of the Hunter Biden package. It seemed normal. I know it sounds crazy."

Roberts noted that Hunter would often blend in with the crowd, even introducing himself as "Robert" to avoid recognition. She met the sister-in-law after their relationship was already public knowledge, and Hunter downplayed the situation, suggesting it was an open relationship.

Roberts emphasised that her upcoming memoir aims to portray Hunter in a more sympathetic light, highlighting his struggles with drug addiction and his capacity for good.

Despite the controversy surrounding his personal life, Roberts believes that Hunter is not the villain he is often portrayed to be in the media. Hunter Biden has fathered five children with three different women. His paternity with Navy Joan Roberts was confirmed through DNA testing following a child support lawsuit last year. The two parties have since settled the remaining child support matters.

The White House has acknowledged Navy Joan as part of the Biden family but has refrained from addressing the issue publicly, likely due to its sensitive and private nature.