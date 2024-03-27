Baltimore bridge collapse: All six construction workers presumed dead, search ops suspended

The six construction workers who went missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in US's Baltimore city collapsed are presumed dead. Due to this, the authorities have suspended the search operations to locate them until Wednesday morning, news agency Reuters reported.

The incident occurred when a cargo ship named the Dali experienced a power failure and collided with the bridge, leading to its collapse. Moments before the collision, a distress signal was sent out by the ship's crew.

This allowed the authorities to restrict vehicle traffic on the bridge. "By being able to stop cars from coming over the bridge, these people are heroes. They saved lives last night," Reuters quoted Maryland Governor Wes Moore as saying.

He added that the bridge had no known structural issues. Officials have also said that there is no evidence of any foul play as of now. The bridge, which served approximately 12 million vehicles last year, was significantly impacted by the incident.

While describing the incident, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called it a scene of twisted metal shooting the sky. "It was something out of an action movie. It was something you never you'd see," he said.

Moreover, all the 22 crew members including two pilots aboard the cargo ship are reported to be Indian national and are all safe and accounted for. No injuries have been reported and no pollution has been detected, as per the charter management entity Synergy Marine Group.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has expressed his intention to visit Baltimore and has assured that the federal government will bear the entire cost of the bridge's reconstruction.

"I'm directing my team to move heaven and Earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible," he said. "We're going to rebuild that port together," President Biden said from the White House before departing for North Caroline. He added: "This is going to take some time."

The ship involved in the collision is operated by Synergy Marine and owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. Both companies have previously faced legal action due to allegations of negligence and injuries sustained by workers on other vessels.

Prior to the crash, the bridge was evaluated as being in fair condition. On average, the bridge accommodated approximately 30,800 vehicles per day in 2019. The bridge was constructed in the 1970s.