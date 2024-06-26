'Biden vs Trump' First Presidential Debate 2024: Rules, timings, moderators and more

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to take the stage in Atlanta on Thursday for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. This historic face-off marks the first debate in U.S. history between a sitting president and a former president. It is expected to be a defining moment for both Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, as they address criticisms over their starkly opposing views on key issues such as immigration, abortion, and the war in Gaza.

When, Where, and How to Watch

The debate will take place on Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. EST. Hosted by CNN at their studios in Atlanta, the debate will run for 90 minutes with only two commercial breaks. Viewers can watch the debate live on CNN, Fox News, or ABC, which will offer comprehensive coverage and pre- and post-debate analysis. For those without a cable subscription, the debate will be livestreamed on CNN.com, Max, Hulu, and Yahoo News, which will also host a live blog analyzing the candidates' performances.

Who’s Moderating the Debate?

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the debate. Tapper, who hosts CNN’s "The Lead with Jake Tapper," has moderated previous presidential debates, including the first GOP debate in 2015 and the last Democratic debate in 2020. Bash, the anchor of CNN’s "Inside Politics with Dana Bash," has moderated numerous political town halls and debates, including presidential primary debates in 2016 and 2020.

Debate Rules

Significant changes have been made to the debate format, which both Biden and Trump have agreed to:

- There will be no live audience, eliminating applause or boos that could disrupt the conversation.



- Microphones will be muted when it is not the candidate's turn to speak.



- No prewritten notes are allowed.



- Candidates are permitted only a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water at the lectern.



- Both candidates will stand behind their lecterns throughout the debate, with Biden on the right and Trump on the left.



- There will be no opening statements.



- Trump will have the final word during closing statements, determined by a coin flip.

Will Other Presidential Candidates Appear?

No other candidates will participate in this debate. To qualify, a candidate had to appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to potentially reach the 270 electoral vote threshold and achieve at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters. Only Biden and Trump met these qualifications. Third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein did not meet the benchmarks.

Are There Other Debates Planned?

Yes, a second presidential debate is scheduled for September 10, hosted by ABC News with David Muir and Linsey Davis as moderators. It remains unclear whether the second debate will have an audience, but it will be held during primetime. Trump has expressed a desire for more than two debates, but as of June 23, no additional dates have been confirmed.

