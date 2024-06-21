Bill Clinton flew with young girls on Epstein's jet! Kevin Spacey admits travelling with former US President on Lolita Express

Kevin Spacey revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that he traveled to Africa in 2002 on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, dubbed the "Lolita Express," along with US former President Bill Clinton and a group of "young girls." The 64-year-old actor, who has faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, clarified that he met Epstein after Clinton invited him on an eight-day humanitarian trip focused on AIDS awareness and prevention.

"I have since learned who he is and I have since been able to go back and find out that the airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein," Spacey told Morgan.

Expressing discomfort about Epstein's presence and the young girls on the flights, Spacey stated, "I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa because there were these young girls."

He emphasised that he was accompanying Clinton Foundation personnel during the trip and denied being friends with Epstein. "I didn't know him, I didn't spend any time with him," Spacey asserted.

Regarding his connection to Epstein, Spacey reiterated, "He's not my friend, I'm not a confidant, I've never spent time with him."

Clinton and Epstein Connection

When Jeffrey Epstein was arrested by the FBI on July 6, 2019, at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, shocking details emerged about his sex trafficking crimes. Alongside these revelations came glimpses into his opulent and enigmatic world, frequented by celebrities, politicians, and business moguls.

One of the individuals implicated was Bill Clinton, the former US President who faced impeachment for his involvement in a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky during his presidency. Clinton is married to Hillary Clinton, who ran as the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016.

Although Clinton has not been implicated in any criminal activity till now, his name appears at least 73 times in newly leaked documents related to Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell. Testimony from Epstein victim Joanna Sjoberg in 2016 claimed that Epstein once remarked that "Clinton likes them young," alluding to girls.

In 2020, photos, accessed by DailyMail, surfaced online showing Bill Clinton receiving a neck massage from Chauntae Davies, then a 22-year-old massage therapist and Epstein's personal masseuse, during the same humanitarian trip to Africa in September 2002 which Spacey was referring. The trip, organised by Epstein, saw Clinton complaining of stiffness after dozing off on the jet during a refueling stop in Portugal. Maxwell, now incarcerated, reportedly encouraged Davies to provide the massage, prompting Clinton to humorously ask, "Would you mind giving it a crack?" The images depict Clinton in casual attire while Davies administers the massage from a kneeling position on a chair behind him.

Davies, later alleged she was sexually abused by Epstein after being recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who is currenlty facing allegations of facilitating Epstein's sexual exploitation of minors and has faced charges related to sex trafficking and perjury in the United States.

These photos and Davies' account provide insight into the controversial connections between Epstein, Clinton, and others within Epstein's social circle, amidst ongoing scrutiny and legal proceedings related to Epstein's criminal activities.

Regarding the circumstances of their initial meeting, insiders from Clinton's circle deflect inquiries. While some sources suggest socialite Lynne de Rothschild, known for her fundraising ties to Hillary Clinton, introduced Epstein to Clinton, she denied these claims, attributing the introduction to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell through a White House furnishings fundraiser.

Visitor logs indicate Epstein visited the White House at least 17 times, beginning shortly after Clinton becoming US President in 1993.

Currently Bill Clinton is endorsing Joe Biden for his second term as US President, who's son Hunter Biden is under scrutiny for sex trafficking and drug related crimes. Hunter Biden has recently been found guilty of illegal possession of a gun and lying about his drug use when it was bought.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender. He became widely known for his connections to numerous influential people, including politicians, business leaders, and celebrities. Epstein was arrested multiple times on charges related to sexual abuse and trafficking of minors. His case gained significant attention due to the scope of his crimes and the high-profile nature of his associates. Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial in a federal jail, officially ruled a suicide, though there has been considerable controversy and speculation surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Allegations on Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct allegations surfaced in 2017, starting with actor Anthony Rapp accusing him of making a sexual advance in 1986 when Rapp was 14. This led to further allegations from other men spanning decades, resulting in Spacey being dismissed from the show "House of Cards" and other projects. Despite these allegations, Spacey has denied all charges, and some cases against him have been acquitted or dismissed.

During Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Epstein's pilot testified that he had seen Spacey, among other celebrities, on Epstein's flights.