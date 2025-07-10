'Can no longer sunbathe at Mar-a-Lago': Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's senior adviser hints at plot to assassinate Donald Trump

As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to worsen, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed that US President Donald Trump is no longer safe even within his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Javed Larijani, a senior adviser to Khamenei, said that Trump could be targeted while sunbathing at his Florida residence.

“Trump has done something that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple," Larijani told Iranian state television. He also referred to Trump’s role in the 2020 killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Online crowdfunding campaign to kill Trump

The latest threat to Trump comes after an online crowdfunding campaign called Ahde Khoun (Blood Pact). The campaign claims to have raised around $27 million as of July 8.

The campaign aims to fund revenge against perceived enemies of Iran's leadership, especially those involved in actions against the Supreme Leader. Ahde Khoun's homepage also has a pledge to award the bounty “to anyone who can bring the enemies of God and those who threaten the life of Ali Khamenei to justice.”

Donald Trump responds to assassination threat

When asked by Fox News about the comments by Khamenei's senior adviser, Trump replied: "Yeah, I guess it's a threat. I'm not sure it's a threat, actually — but perhaps it is." The Fox News journalist asked the POTUS in a lighter vein that when did the latter last go for sunbathing.

To this, Trump said: "It's been a long time. Maybe when I was about 7. I'm not really into it."

Iran's previous threat to Trump, Netanyahu

In June this year, Iran's top Shiite cleric — Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi — issued a fatwa against Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Calling the two leaders "enemies of God," Shirazi urged Muslims globally to unite and bring them down for threatening the Iranian leadership.

"Any person or regime that threatens the Leader or Marja (May God forbid) is considered a 'warlord' or a 'mohareb'," Makarem said in the ruling. 'Mohareb' is a term used for someone who wages a war against God. As per Iranian law, those identified as 'mohareb' can face execution, crucifixion, limb amputation, or exile.