New York City's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, is making headlines again with his campaign promise to order the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city. This promise, made during Mamdani’s mayoral run, is drawing significant attention as Netanyahu has been officially invited to New York City on January 1, the day Mamdani takes office. The visit and Mamdani's stance are fueling intense debate over international law, politics, and potential legal hurdles.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and longtime pro-Palestinian activist, has repeatedly stated that he would honor the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Netanyahu, who faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity for Israel's actions in Gaza. The ICC’s warrant, issued on November 21, 2024, accuses Netanyahu of war crimes including starvation as a method of warfare and intentionally directing attacks on civilians, along with crimes against humanity such as murder and persecution.

In a recent interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Mamdani reaffirmed his position, stating, “We are speaking about someone who is facing a warrant from the ICC… someone who has perpetrated a genocide of Palestinians for close to two years. I hear about it from New Yorkers everywhere because it is an affront to any kind of universal belief in the sanctity of humanity.”

Despite Mamdani’s firm stance, legal experts note significant obstacles in enforcing an international arrest warrant in the U.S., as the country is not a signatory to the ICC. This means that even if Mamdani attempts to move forward with his plan, federal law could prevent local enforcement. Mamdani himself acknowledged these constraints, saying, "I'm going to operate within the bounds of the law."

Netanyahu, who has been invited to New York by City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, dismissed Mamdani’s comments, stating he was "not concerned" and quipping that former President Donald Trump, his “big brother,” would accompany him to the city. The Trump administration has been openly hostile to the ICC, imposing sanctions on the court in 2024, a move that would likely block any attempt at enforcement.

Mamdani's comments have sparked fierce criticism, with some labeling him as antisemitic. He has expressed regret at being portrayed as opposing Jewish New Yorkers, stating, “It pains me to be painted as if I am somehow in opposition to the very Jewish New Yorkers that I know and love.”

While Mamdani may lack the legal authority to arrest Netanyahu, his symbolic stance is significant, as New York is home to one of the largest Jewish and Palestinian populations outside the Middle East.