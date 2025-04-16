China hit by tariffs up to 245% on imports to the US, White House fact sheet shows

China is now facing tariffs of up to 245% on imports to the US in response to its retaliatory tariffs, according to a White House Fact sheet. This action follows China's directive to its airlines to cease taking further deliveries of Boeing jets, in retaliation to the US imposing 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.

“China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the White House said, emphasizing the move as part of Trump’s ongoing “America First Trade Policy.”

The administration has stated that China is intentionally limiting access to crucial high-tech materials such as gallium, germanium, and antimony - essential elements for the military, aerospace, and semiconductor sectors.

Besides, China has recently halted exports of six heavy rare earth metals and rare earth magnets, further constricting the availability of components vital to global supply chains.

According to the statement, a few months back, China implemented a ban on the export of gallium, germanium, antimony, along with other crucial high-tech materials that could be utilized for military purposes to the United States.

The White House noted that this measure was designed to restrict the supply of essential components to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and military contractors worldwide.

Additionally, Beijing has instructed Chinese carriers to stop purchasing aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies.

China's fresh response

In response to an inquiry about the White House’s statement claiming China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said: “You can ask the US side for the specific tax rate figures.”

Lin said that China has repeatedly stated its solemn position on the tariff issue. "The tariff war was initiated by the US. China has taken necessary countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and international fairness and justice, which is completely reasonable and legal. Tariffs and trade wars have no winners. China does not want to fight these wars but is not scared of them."

Trade war

Last Friday, China implemented a retaliatory measure by raising tariffs on US goods to 125%. This action followed President Trump's decision to increase tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, while temporarily halting additional tariffs on goods from other countries for a 90-day period.

Although the new tariffs have a wide impact, the administration has indicated that exemptions apply to other countries as negotiations for new trade agreements are ongoing.

The White House stated that more than 75 countries have initiated discussions for new trade deals, leading to a pause in individualized higher tariffs during these talks. However, China, which retaliated against the US, is an exception to this pause in higher tariffs.

Despite the escalating trade tensions, China has stated it is prepared to engage in a trade war with the US and has emphasized the importance of dialogue.

"If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, President Trump is said to be considering using tariff negotiations with its trading partners as a means to reduce China's influence in the global financial market. Sources familiar with the discussions have revealed that the Trump administration is exploring the possibility of leveraging ongoing tariff talks with approximately 70 countries to restrict China's ability to transport goods through these nations and prevent Chinese companies from establishing a presence within their borders to evade US tariffs.