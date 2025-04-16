China issues over 85,000 visas to Indians in 2025 amid push to boost bilateral exchanges

In a move aimed at reviving people-to-people ties, China has issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens between January 1 and April 9, 2025. The surge comes amid efforts by both nations to widen cultural, business, and academic engagement despite ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong announced the development on X, stating, “As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens traveling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China.”

To make travel easier for Indian visitors, China has rolled out several visa relaxations.

Applicants no longer need to book online appointments and can now directly walk into visa centres on working days.

Short-term travelers are exempt from submitting biometric data, which helps expedite the application process.

Additionally, the cost of obtaining a Chinese visa has been reduced, making it more affordable, while approval timelines have also been streamlined.

The push also includes efforts to draw Indian tourists to seasonal attractions and cultural festivals. China remains a favoured destination for Indian students, particularly in the field of medicine, and the resumption of student travel has been seen as a positive signal following pandemic disruptions.

Beyond tourism and education, the initiative underscores a strategic message amid wider geopolitical strains. Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing noted, “China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complementarity and mutual benefit. Facing the U.S. abuse of tariffs... the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties.” She added, “Trade and tariff wars have no winners. All countries should uphold the principles of extensive consultation, practice true multilateralism, jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism.”

While military tensions persist along the Line of Actual Control, the move to ease travel restrictions is being seen as a soft power gesture—a bid to rebuild trust at the people level even as formal negotiations continue on larger border and trade disputes.