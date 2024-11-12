JD Vance, America’s soon-to-be vice president, is all praises for Indian vegetarian cuisine, crediting his wife, Usha, and her heritage for his journey into plant-based eating.

Speaking on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Vance dismissed “disgusting fake meat” and touted the vibrant flavors of traditional Indian dishes. “If you’re going vegetarian, go for paneer, rice, and chickpeas — real, flavorful food,” he advised.

Vance, a self-described “meat and potatoes guy from Ohio,” recalled his first disastrous attempt at cooking a vegetarian meal for Usha when they were dating. He humorously recounted his “vegetarian pizza” experiment: a crescent dough topped with raw broccoli, ranch dressing, and baked for 45 minutes.

“It was disgusting,” he admitted, adding that it took time and Usha’s influence to truly appreciate Indian vegetarian cuisine. “They make really good vegetarian food,” he noted, saying his wife’s cooking has changed his perspective on plant-based meals.

With Rogan echoing praise for Indian food’s rich vegetarian offerings, Vance shared his family’s journey into authentic Indian cooking, guided by Usha’s mother. He emphasized that, unlike processed plant-based alternatives, Indian cuisine offers nutritious, satisfying options that make going vegetarian an authentic experience.

“My wife’s Indian-American, and the vegetarian food she makes is exceptional,” Vance said. For those considering plant-based diets, he added, Indian cuisine is a worthy path, full of “the most incredible vegetarian options.”

The couple’s story began at Yale, where they met, later married in 2014, and now share three children. Vance’s shift toward vegetarianism, he acknowledges, is part of their shared life — one inspired by his wife’s heritage and rooted in real, wholesome ingredients.