JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri's story: How a ‘meat and potatoes’ guy from a chaotic family fell for Yale-educated Indian lawyer

JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri hail from vastly different worlds. Vance, raised in a working-class Ohio town by his grandmother while his mother battled addiction, endured a tough, unstable childhood.



Usha, by contrast, grew up in California in a family of high-achieving Indian immigrants—her father an IIT-trained mechanical engineer and her mother a marine biologist.

Their paths crossed at Yale Law School, where they met and connected over a major writing project. Usha recalls, “We were friends first; I mean, who wouldn’t want to be friends with JD?” But the friendship quickly deepened into something more. As Vance describes in Hillbilly Elegy, he was captivated, admitting, “I thought about her constantly…one friend described me as ‘heartsick.’”



Their bond culminated in marriage in 2014, blending their contrasting backgrounds into a partnership that now stands on the national stage, with Vance set to become the Vice President-elect.

Though they came from different backgrounds, Usha’s support helped Vance adapt to the elite worlds he found himself navigating. As a “meat and potatoes” guy, Vance had to adjust not only to her vegetarian lifestyle but also to the social and cultural differences that came with their relationship. He learned to cook Indian dishes for her family and found grounding in her calm resilience, which guided him through moments of personal struggle. After one particularly frustrating job interview, Vance stormed out of a hotel room; Usha’s response was firm yet patient, reminding him, “It was never acceptable to run away.”

Vance’s rise from modest roots to wealth and political ambition is underscored by his estimated net worth of $4.8 million to $11.3 million, a far cry from the $6.7 billion of his running mate, Donald Trump, yet far above the U.S. median household net worth of $193,000. His journey to fortune began after Yale when he joined Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm, Mithril Capital. Thiel’s mentorship and support would eventually help launch Vance’s political career, including a successful 2022 run for Senate in Ohio.

“I mean, look, I wanted to make money—I’m not saying I’m anti-making money,” Vance said in an October interview with The New York Times. “But when I thought about what I really wanted out of my life, what Usha and I have right now…And I wanted to raise our kids in stability.” Reflecting on his own instability as a child, Vance noted how difficult it was to constantly change addresses. “I hated the fact that I had these different addresses—it was just something that really bothered me as a kid.”

Today, Vance’s assets span a wide range. His largest, a Charles Schwab account, is valued at between $2.3 million and $7.7 million. As a supporter of digital currency, he owns between $250,000 and $500,000 in bitcoin and has other substantial assets, including Washington, D.C., real estate worth up to $1 million, as well as ownership in Narya Capital Fund I. He also earns royalties from Hillbilly Elegy, bringing in $15,000 to $50,000 annually.