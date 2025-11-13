Donald Trump caves? Shutdown ends but millions still waiting for food, flights, and aid

The longest U.S. government shutdown in history is set to end within hours after the House approved a temporary funding bill Wednesday night, bringing a close to a six-week standoff that disrupted flights, delayed food aid, and stalled economic data.

The House passed the stopgap spending package by a 222-209 vote, with most Democrats opposing the measure for excluding an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies. The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump will sign the bill Wednesday night, formally reopening the government.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it could take up to a week to lift flight restrictions and fully restore airport operations. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian warned the airline's earnings would take a hit from shutdown-related cancellations, though operations are expected to normalize by Thanksgiving.

The shutdown’s economic toll was significant. The Congressional Budget Office projected it would trim Q4 GDP growth by 1.5 percentage points. While some of that may rebound as federal programs restart and back pay is issued, damage has been done — particularly to 42 million Americans relying on food stamps, many of whom missed November benefits. States say it could take another week to reload aid.

The shutdown ended with no resolution on health care subsidies, the key demand from Democrats. Senate procedural hurdles forced a compromise: seven Senate Democrats and one independent joined Republicans to pass the funding bill in exchange for a Senate vote on subsidies by mid-December. House Speaker Mike Johnson gave no commitment to bring it up in the lower chamber.

“It was completely and utterly foolish and pointless in the end, as we said all along,” Johnson said.

The temporary funding runs through January 30, setting up another potential budget showdown early next year. However, key agencies including the Agriculture Department, VA, and FDA are funded through September 30, shielding programs like food stamps from future disruptions.

Progressive groups lashed out at Senate centrists for caving on health care, while calls for Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s resignation gained traction among activists — though not within the Senate itself.