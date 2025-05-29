Business Today
Elon Musk quits DOGE, blasts Donald Trump's bill: 'Big or beautiful but not both'

Elon Musk quits DOGE, blasts Donald Trump's bill: ‘Big or beautiful but not both’

Once a high-profile donor and campaign ally, Musk was hailed by Trump as a “star” during his 2024 victory speech.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated May 29, 2025 7:07 AM IST
Elon Musk quits DOGE, blasts Donald Trump's bill: ‘Big or beautiful but not both’Musk’s attention had also shifted. Tesla dealerships were recently hit by suspected arson, and SpaceX has faced a string of failures

Elon Musk has stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), ending a dramatic tenure marked by deep budget cuts and a rare public break with President Trump.

Musk announced his departure Thursday, thanking the president for the "opportunity to reduce wasteful spending" and predicting that DOGE will evolve into a “way of life” in Washington.

The move comes just a day after Musk criticized Trump’s latest spending bill, calling it counterproductive. “A bill can be big, or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it can be both,” Musk said. His remarks marked his first direct swipe at the president he helped elect.

Once a high-profile donor and campaign ally, Musk was hailed by Trump as a “star” during his 2024 victory speech. At DOGE, Musk moved aggressively, slashing government jobs and departments while recruiting what he called “super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries” to overhaul federal operations.

But the cuts sparked backlash, and by April, Musk had become a lightning rod for discontent within the administration. In interviews, he admitted DOGE had become a “whipping boy” and that not all goals had been met.

Musk’s attention had also shifted. Tesla dealerships were recently hit by suspected arson, and SpaceX has faced a string of failures—most recently on Wednesday, when a Starship vehicle exploded over the Indian Ocean during its ninth test flight.

As he exits government, Musk’s turbulent chapter in public service leaves behind a mixed legacy: a leaner bureaucracy, but a fractured alliance with the president who once championed him.

Published on: May 29, 2025 7:07 AM IST
