Epstein Files: Bill Clinton chilling in hot tub with Ghislaine Maxwell; Micheal Jackson, Noam Chomsky find a mention

The US Justice Department released thousands of documents linked to the late financier and convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. In a letter to Congress, the Justice Department said that the lawyers representing Epstein's victims were asked to submit names, whether previously identified or not. The entire process led to the identification of over 1,200 people, as per the DOJ.

The newly disclosed stockpile references former US President Bill Clinton, English musician and songwriter Mick Jagger, pop legend Michael Jackson, and intellectual Noam Chomsky, among others. In one of the pictures, former US President Bill Clinton can be seen chilling in a hot tub with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified woman.

Source: DOJ

This, however, was not the only image featuring Clinton. In another image, he was seen half-naked inside a pool with an unidentified woman.

Source: DOJ

In a third image, he can be seen with English musician and songwriter Mick Jagger and an unidentified woman. In an additional image released by the Justice Department, Clinton can be seen with Michael Jackson and singer Diana Ross. Epstein is not visible in that picture.

Source: DOJ

An anonymous woman can be seen posing on Clinton's lap

Moreover, a painting of the former President in a blue dress and red high heels also appeared in the newly released Epstein Files.

Then there's Clinton and Jackson with the convicted sex offender himself.

Clinton with Epstein

Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein

Commenting on the disclosures about Clinton, his spokesperson said that the investigation is "not about Bill Clinton". "They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton," Angel Urea said in a statement.

"There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships after that. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that," Urea added.

Besides Bill Clinton, an image of a younger-looking Bill Gates with former British Royal Andrew Mountbatten was released on December 12. The person standing behind them appears to be Epstein's longtime pilot, Larry Visoski.

In an image released by the House Oversight Committee, Bill Gates can be sighted with an anonymous woman.

Another image from the stockpile of documents that has gone viral on social media is the one where Epstein is sitting in front of a laptop, and he is surrounded by three anonymous women.

Among the most shocking of them all was the famous intellectual and linguistics professor Noam Chomsky, pictured alongside Epstein on a private jet.

While the Democrats and their supporters have featured in plenty, what's noteworthy is the woefully few references to President Donald Trump, given his documented interactions with the sex offender in the 1990s and early 2000s.

His name is mentioned in a contact book included in the files, but the ownership of the document remains unclear. Trump's name, however, cropped up in previous Epstein-related disclosures over the years.

This included flight logs for Epstein's private jet that were a part of an initial batch of the DOJ's documents released in February.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the Justice Department is not redacting the names of any politicians. He said, “The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law — full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim.”