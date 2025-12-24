New Epstein files release reveals unverified rape claim against Trump, US DOJ denies allegations

A new batch of documents from the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein has sparked controversy, including an unverified accusation against President Donald Trump. The allegation, which claims that Trump raped a woman decades ago, has been strongly rejected by the department as "untrue and sensationalist."

The documents, released Tuesday as part of the broader Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandates the disclosure of records tied to Epstein’s criminal case, include this unverified claim. The Justice Department emphasised that the allegation lacks verification and should not be considered factual.

In an unusual public defence of the president, the department further clarified that the claims, which surfaced just before the 2020 election, lacked credibility. "To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already," the Justice Department wrote in a post on X.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.



Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

The new release includes various raw tips submitted to federal investigators over the years, including the accusation of rape and a report from a limousine driver who allegedly overheard Trump discussing Epstein’s abuse of a girl. However, the documents do not indicate whether the FBI followed up on these claims. The alleged victim, who had reported the incident, later died from a gunshot wound to the head.

While the files contain several untested claims, the Justice Department pointed out that there is no indication in the documents of any formal investigation or suspicion against Trump. The files do show, however, that Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet more times than previously reported, including during a period when Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted of sex trafficking and abuse, was under investigation.

The newly released documents add to tens of thousands of pages already made public, many of which contain unverified claims and tips. The Justice Department reiterated that the presence of an allegation in the files does not constitute proof of wrongdoing.

These documents were heavily redacted to protect Epstein’s victims, with around 30,000 pages released, and hundreds of thousands more expected in the coming weeks. Despite earlier resistance, Trump signed the law mandating the release of these files, following growing public and political pressure. At his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump called the continued disclosures a “distraction” and criticised the release of images showing people with Epstein, warning that it could unfairly tarnish reputations.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee accused the Justice Department of a “cover-up,” claiming the documents raise serious questions about Trump’s relationship with Epstein. The department has rejected these claims, stressing that it is releasing all material required by law and reiterating that transparency does not validate the allegations in the files.