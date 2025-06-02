FBI classifies Boulder attack as 'targeted terror act', suspect shouted 'Free Palestine' during assault

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has described the Boulder attack as a 'targeted' terror act, while local police have classified it as a hate crime. FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency was aware of and fully investigating the Boulder attack.

“Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," Patel said in a social media post.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A violent attack occurred in Boulder, Colorado, where a man wielding Molotov cocktails injured at least six people at a gathering aimed at remembering Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, reportedly shouted, 'Free Palestine' during the assault and has been taken into custody by the authorities.

The attack in Boulder comes at a time when tensions in the United States are rising due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Antisemitic hate crimes have reportedly increased, accompanied by heated debates between supporters of Israel and pro-Palestinian groups.

These tensions are further exacerbated by the Trump administration's stance, which has labelled many pro-Palestinian protests as antisemitic, leading to significant controversy.

Recent violence in Washington, D.C., involved a shooting that resulted in the death of two individuals. These developments underscore a volatile atmosphere in the US, where issues of international conflicts are increasingly manifesting in domestic incidents.

Advertisement

The Boulder attack prompted the evacuation of several blocks near Pearl Street, as law enforcement searched for additional threats. Witnesses reported the suspect 'setting people on fire,' reflecting the harrowing nature of the attack. Despite the tense situation, police confirmed no other suspects remain at large.

The Jewish community in Boulder expressed devastation over the incident, stating: "We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza."

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has condemned the attack, stating that "hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable." His comments come as state and local authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack, seeking to prevent further violence.