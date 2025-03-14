'Green card holder doesn't have indefinite right to be in US', says JD Vance; what are the responsibilities of a Permanent Resident?

Amid the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist detained for his role in student protests, US Vice-President JD Vance Thursday said green card holders do not have indefinite right to be in the country.

"A green card holder doesn't have an indefinite right to be in the United States," he said in an interview with “The Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

His comments have brought attention to the distinction between permanent residency and citizenship, emphasising that "permanent residency" is not an absolute guarantee of an indefinite stay.

Khalil's case, which saw his green card revoked by the Trump administration, highlights the precarious nature of green card status, especially in cases of perceived national security threats. "This is not about 'free speech.' Yes, it's about national security—but more importantly, it's about who we, as American citizens, decide gets to join our national community," Vance elaborated.

The debate has been further fuelled by President Donald Trump's proposal of a 'gold card' programme. Under this initiative, wealthy foreigners could purchase the right to live and work in the US for $5 million. Trump stated, "We're going to be selling a gold card," positioning it as a potential pathway to citizenship and a replacement for the EB-5 immigrant investor visa.

Green card holders have certain rights, such as living and working in the US, but these rights are not equivalent to those of citizens. "If the secretary of state and the president decide this person shouldn’t be in America, and they have no legal right to stay here, it’s as simple as that," Vance noted.

'Conditions apply'

US law allows for the revocation of a green card under certain conditions, such as criminal activity or failure to comply with immigration regulations. This framework places green card holders in a vulnerable position, where national security concerns can override their residency status.

The rights of green card holders are complex, involving obligations like obeying laws and filing taxes. Experts say green card holders have the same First Amendment rights as US citizens. Constitutionally protected speech, including peaceful protest, would not normally be grounds for cancelling a green card. Green cards are revoked for serious crimes or other obvious violations.

Responsibilities of a green card holder

Required to obey all laws of the United States and localities

Required to file your income tax returns and report your income to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and state taxing authorities

Expected to support the democratic form of government (“support” does not include voting. Permanent residents cannot vote in federal, state, or local elections.); and

Required to register with the Selective Service, if you are a male age 18 through 25.