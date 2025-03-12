Can Indian Green Card, US visa holders be deported? Here’s what you need to know

A green card grants lawful permanent residency in the United States, allowing holders to live and work in the country indefinitely. However, this status is not absolute—green card holders can still face deportation under certain circumstances.

The recent arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist involved in campus protests at Columbia University, has brought renewed attention to the question: When can a green card holder be deported?

Related Articles

What rights do green card holders have?

Green card holders, also known as lawful permanent residents (LPRs), enjoy many of the same rights as US citizens, including:

The ability to live and work permanently in the U.S.

Protection under federal, state, and local laws

The right to apply for U.S. citizenship after meeting eligibility requirements

However, there are limitations. Green card holders cannot vote in federal elections, and some government jobs requiring security clearance are restricted to US citizens. Most importantly, they must follow immigration laws to maintain their status.

What happened in Mahmoud Khalil’s case?

Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist was arrested as part of a Trump-era policy that targets individuals accused of supporting Hamas, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization. The Department of Homeland Security stated that his arrest was based on "activities aligned to Hamas."

His lawyer, Amy Greer, reported that ICE agents initially said they were enforcing a State Department order revoking his student visa. However, when they learned Khalil was a green card holder, they indicated they would revoke that status instead.

What can lead to deportation?

So even though green card holders have strong legal protections, they can still be deported for:

Criminal offences – Aggravated felonies, drug crimes, domestic violence, or repeated minor offences can trigger deportation. National security threats – Suspected involvement in terrorist activities or groups deemed a threat to U.S. security. Immigration fraud – Providing false information during the green card application process. Prolonged absence from the U.S. – Spending too much time outside the country without a reentry permit can be seen as abandoning residency.

How does this affect other green card holders?

While Khalil's case is unique, it raises concerns about how political activities may impact immigration status. Experts note that green card holders facing deportation do have legal protections, including the right to a hearing before an immigration judge and the ability to appeal.

Aurelia Menezes, a partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, told Business Standard, "They may seek relief through waivers, cancellation of removal, or other legal defences, especially if they have strong family ties or have lived in the U.S. for an extended period."

Are student visa holders at higher risk?

Yes. Foreign students on F-1, M-1, or J-1 visas have fewer legal protections and can be deported for violations such as:

Overstaying their visa

Failing to maintain full-time enrollment

Engaging in unauthorized work

Committing crimes

What should green card holders do to protect their status?

To avoid potential deportation, Indian green card holders should:

Follow all U.S. laws – Even minor legal troubles can impact residency status.

Avoid prolonged travel abroad – Extended stays outside the U.S. can be interpreted as abandoning residency.

Seek legal guidance – If facing legal trouble, consulting an immigration attorney early can help.