H-1B visas to billions: Top immigrant billionaires in the US — Musk, Pichai, Ullal and more

The debate around America’s H-1B visa programme has intensified with the Trump administration’s controversial decision to impose a $1 million annual fee on sponsoring employers. Supporters argue the visa has been a vital channel for attracting global talent, while critics say it displaces local workers.

What is undeniable, however, is that a handful of immigrant billionaires got their start on an H-1B, eventually building companies that employ tens of thousands and adding trillions in market value to the US economy.

Advertisement

By Forbes’ count, 12% of America’s billionaires are immigrants, and many trace their roots to a student visa or an H-1B. From Silicon Valley to Wall Street, these success stories highlight how America’s openness to global talent has paid dividends.

Richest H-1B alumni who founded or led US giants

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, X

Origin: South Africa

Net Worth: $400 billion

After exhausting his student visas, Musk transitioned to an H-1B, which allowed him to remain in the US and pursue ventures that became Tesla, SpaceX, and later X (formerly Twitter).

Satya Nadella: Microsoft

Origin: India

Net Worth: $1 billion+ in stock/options

Began his US career on an H-1B, joining Microsoft in 1992 before rising to CEO. While not a founder, Nadella reshaped Microsoft into a cloud powerhouse.

Sundar Pichai: Alphabet (Google)

Advertisement

Origin: India

Net Worth: $1.3 billion (primarily in Google stock)

Entered the US on an H-1B after his studies at Stanford and Wharton. Today, as CEO of Alphabet, he leads one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Jay Chaudhry: Zscaler

Origin: India

Net Worth: $16.7 billion

A pioneer in cybersecurity, Chaudhry used U.S. opportunities (arriving before H-1B was formalised) to found Zscaler, now a Nasdaq-listed giant.

Self-made billionaires who climbed via H-1B

Jeff Skoll: eBay

Origin: Canada

Net Worth: $5.2 billion

First president of eBay, moved from a J-1 to an H-1B. Became a Silicon Valley legend and philanthropist.

Eric Yuan: Zoom

Origin: China

Net Worth: $5 billion

After eight US visa rejections, finally secured an H-1B in 1997 to work at WebEx. Founded Zoom in 2011, which skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Rajiv Jain: GQG Partners

Advertisement

Origin: India

Net Worth: $4.9 billion

First entered on an H-1B in the 1990s. Later co-founded GQG Partners, now managing over $150 billion in assets.

Jayshree Ullal: Arista Networks

Origin: India/UK

Net Worth: $4.7 billion

Early H-1B hire at Crescendo (later acquired by Cisco). Today, she’s one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful female CEOs.

Thierry Cruanes:Snowflake

Origin: France

Net Worth: $1.1 billion

Moved on an H-1B to work at Oracle, then co-founded Snowflake, which went public in 2020 in the biggest software IPO ever.

Other billionaire examples

Patrick Soon-Shiong: Biotech Pioneer

Origin: South Africa

Net Worth: $6 billion

Entered on an H-1 (predecessor to H-1B) in the 1980s, invented breakthrough cancer drug Abraxane, and later bought the LA Times.

Raj Sardana: Innova Solutions

Origin: India

Net Worth: $2 billion

Came in 1981 “with a hundred dollars,” got an H-1 at Howmet Aerospace, and went on to found global IT services powerhouse Innova.

Kavitark Ram Shriram: Google Angel Investor

Origin: India

Net Worth: $2.7 billion

Came on an H-1B to work at Netscape and later became an early investor in Google. Today, his fortune is tied to that bet.

Vinod Khosla: Sun Microsystems & Khosla Ventures

Origin: India

Net Worth: $6.9 billion

One of the early Indian-born entrepreneurs to leverage H-1 visa programmes, he co-founded Sun Microsystems before becoming a top venture capitalist.

Why these stories matter

From Tesla and Zoom to Arista and Snowflake, billion-dollar American companies trace their roots to immigrant founders, who began on temporary work visas.

Advertisement

Yet, with the Trump administration’s new $1 million employer fee, many fear the next generation of Musk or Yuan may never get their shot. Big Tech giants will likely absorb the costs, but startups — the very incubators of future billionaires — may struggle.