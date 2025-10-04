Hamas accepts parts of Trump plan, agrees to release all Israeli hostages in Gaza

Hamas on Friday announced that it has agreed to release all Israeli hostages, dead or alive, under a framework advanced by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict. While the group accepted parts of the proposal, it stressed that other elements would require further negotiation.

In an official statement, Hamas declared it was ready to “immediately engage in negotiations through mediators” to work out the specifics. If carried out, the move would represent the most significant breakthrough in months of stalled efforts to secure the release of hostages taken during the October 2023 assault on Israel.

Hamas also indicated willingness to transfer Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian body of “independent technocrats”, signaling openness to a transitional governing arrangement that would reduce its direct control. The group went further to extend rare public thanks to the White House: “Hamas appreciates Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump.”

Trump’s response

Reacting to the statement, President Trump urged Israel to suspend its bombing campaign in Gaza to allow for safe release of the captives. “Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Earlier in the week, Trump had set Hamas a Sunday evening deadline to accept his peace initiative, warning that “all hell will break out” if it refused. He described the plan as the group’s last chance to end hostilities by releasing hostages and committing to peace.

Inside Trump’s 20-point peace plan

The White House’s 20-point framework, unveiled as a roadmap for both ending the two-year-long Gaza war and shaping its postwar governance, includes:

An immediate ceasefire;

A complete hostage-prisoner exchange;

A phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza;

Hamas disarmament;

Creation of a transitional government under international supervision.

The plan places strong emphasis on security guarantees, humanitarian relief, and a long-term political settlement that would reduce the risk of renewed hostilities.