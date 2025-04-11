Hudson river helicopter crash: 6 dead, including Siemens executive & 3 children, in crash off New Jersey shoreline

A family’s afternoon sightseeing excursion turned into a devastating tragedy Thursday after the helicopter carrying them crashed off the New Jersey shoreline, killing all six on board, including three children.

The Bell 206 helicopter, operated by New York Helicopter Tours, plunged into the Hudson River, just moments after spectators saw it drop from the sky and slam into the water upside down. Debris from the wreckage fluttered in the air as the helicopter sank near Lower Manhattan, leaving a scene of horror for onlookers.

The victims were identified as Agustín Escobar, a Siemens executive, and his family, who were visiting from Spain, according to New York Mayor Eric Adams during a news conference.

How did the crash happen?

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, just 15 minutes after the helicopter had taken off from a downtown pad for a sightseeing tour over Manhattan. The flight began with a northward route over the Hudson, but once the aircraft reached the George Washington Bridge, it turned south.

Minutes later, it crashed into the river, leaving a submerged wreck and only the helicopter’s landing gear visible above the water’s surface.

Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter’s propeller spinning wildly before the aircraft plummeted into the river.

Videos taken shortly after the crash showed shoes and debris floating in the water. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have initiated investigations to determine the cause of the crash. The NTSB is leading the inquiry and is expected to release more details in the coming days.

The family had been enjoying a scenic flight above the misty shoreline of Manhattan when tragedy struck. Photos shared on social media showed them smiling near the helicopter before they boarded for their tour.

Escobar, who had more than 25 years of leadership experience in energy, infrastructure, and transportation, was the Global CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. He had led teams across the United States, South America, Spain, and Germany.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were rushed to local hospitals, where they later succumbed to their injuries. Emergency response teams, including police and Coast Guard boats, circled the area near Hoboken, where the helicopter had gone down, as divers worked to recover the bodies from the water.

President Trump reacts

As news of the crash spread, U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media to express his condolences, calling the incident “terrible.” He described the videos of the crash as “horrendous” and offered prayers for the victims’ families.

"God bless the families and friends of the victims," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly!"