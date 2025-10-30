US Vice President JD Vance expressed his hope that his wife, Usha Vance, would eventually embrace Christianity, despite their different religious backgrounds. Speaking candidly at the Turning Point USA event in Mississippi on Wednesday, Vance addressed the question of whether he hopes his Hindu-raised wife would "come to Christ."

“Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly, and as I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends — do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” Vance said.

However, he also made it clear that faith is a deeply personal matter and that their differing beliefs do not create conflict in their marriage. “But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me. That’s something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love,” Vance explained.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, further shared details of his wife’s upbringing, saying, “My wife did not grow up Christian. I think it’s fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction.” Despite their different religious backgrounds, the couple has found a way to balance their beliefs within their household.

“Everybody has to come to their own arrangement here. The way that we’ve come to our arrangement is that she’s my best friend. We talk to each other about this stuff. We’ve decided to raise our kids Christian. Our two oldest kids, who go to school, go to a Christian school. Our 8-year-old did his first communion about a year ago. That’s the way that we have come to our arrangement,” Vance shared.

(WIth inputs from agencies)