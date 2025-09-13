'I was praying that it was an immigrant': Utah Gov faces heat over Charlie Kirk shooter remark

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Friday he had prayed the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination “wouldn’t be one of us,” remarks that drew sharp criticism online after authorities confirmed the shooter was a Utah man.

At a press conference following the arrest of Tyler Robinson, now held in Utah County Jail on charges including aggravated murder and obstruction of justice, Cox reflected on the 33-hour manhunt.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“For 33 hours, I was praying that if this had to happen here that it wouldn't be one of us — that somebody drove from another state, somebody came from another country… Sadly, that prayer was not answered the way I hoped for,” Cox said.

Cox described Kirk’s killing as “an attack not just on an individual but on democratic principles,” adding: “It is an attack on the American experiment. It is an attack on our ideals. This cuts to the very foundation of who we are.”

His remarks quickly spread online, with critics accusing him of revealing bias. One commenter wrote: “The guy being a straight white male from a Republican household was absolutely devastating for them. They will push the mental health narrative now since they do not want it to be a gun issue.”

Advertisement

Another noted the irony of Cox speaking while FBI Director Kash Patel, of Indian origin, stood behind him: “He thought it was the brown guy behind him?”

Governor of Utah, "I was praying that it was an immigrant."



The USA is a hellhole, to smear immigrants like this on stage in front of the whole country when they had nothing to do with it.



This is disgusting.pic.twitter.com/7xRo7KkYK4 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 12, 2025

Others suggested Cox’s comments reflected deeper prejudice. “He says he was praying it was an immigrant to justify their emotional racist viewpoints. You can’t make this up,” one person wrote.

Federal and state authorities said the shooting was a targeted political attack, renewing fears of rising political violence in the United States.

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance praised Cox and investigators for their swift action. “I am grateful to Governor Spencer Cox, Utah law enforcement, Kash Patel, and the FBI for giving this case the time, resources, and hard work it deserved,” Vance wrote on X.

