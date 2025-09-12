US President Donald Trump on Friday said in an interview that a suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist and his ally Charlie Kirk has been taken into custody. Donald Trump added that a person who knew the suspect had turned him in, adding that he expects officials to give an update later today.

“I think we have him,” Trump told Fox News in an interview. As per Trump, the suspect is aged "28 or 29". The authorities previously said that the person of interest in Kirk's assassination was "of college age".

Furthermore, the US President said that the person suspected of assassinating Kirk went to "the father", who went to a US Marshal. “Somebody that was very close to him turned him in. And that happens when you had some of those good shots," the POTUS mentioned.

He added that the person who reportedly recognised the suspect was a "person of faith, a minister". Trump said that based on what he's heard, the person may need to be corrected.

“It was a minister and the minister went to a friend. Then it was a father got involved, namely his father, and said, we've got to go in. They drove into the police headquarters, and he's there now.”

When asked to clarify who this person could be, the POTUS said that the suspect's father got involved, while adding, "we've got to go in". "They drove into the police headquarters, and he's there now."

He described the conservative activist's killing as a “heinous assassination.” Earlier in the day, Trump revealed that he spoke to Kirk's wife Erika, who is "absolutely devastated" after the fatal shooting of the conservative activist.

“I spoke to Erika, his wife and we had a long talk and she is devastated, she's absolutely devastated as you can imagine," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

He described Charlie Kirk as an advocate of nonviolence, urging people to respond that way to his killing. Moreover, Erika Kirk was sighted stepping off Air Force Two in Phoenix on Thursday, accompanied Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha Vance.

Charlie Kirk, author, podcast host, and Turning Point USA co-founder, was shot dead at Utah Valley University while answering a question on mass shootings. A sniper hit his neck before 3,000 people, causing the audience to flee in panic. FBI and state officials said the shooter arrived on campus just before the event, climbed to a rooftop, fired, then jumped off and escaped into a nearby neighborhood. Investigators later found a “high-powered, bolt-action” rifle in a wooded area, along with palm prints and footprints.

They had earlier released grainy security images of a person of interest—a college-aged individual wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with an eagle and US flag design, dark sunglasses, and a baseball cap—who “blended in well” on campus.

US investigators also released new photos and video of the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, confirming the recovered rifle was likely used in the politically charged shooting.