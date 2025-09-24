'India is on our side': Zelensky rebukes Donald Trump’s claim that Delhi funds Ukraine war

While Donald Trump attacked India at the UN for "funding the Ukraine war," President Zelensky defended New Delhi, calling it a key partner and urging Europe to deepen ties—not retreat.

The diplomatic split played out in full view at the UN General Assembly, where Trump accused India and China of bankrolling Russia’s invasion through energy purchases, while Zelensky said, “India is mostly on our side.”

Speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump accused India and China of being “primary funders” of the war in Ukraine, citing their continued imports of Russian oil. “Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy,” Trump said. “Think of it—they are funding the war against themselves.”

Trump’s sharp rebuke wasn’t limited to New Delhi. He slammed NATO allies for hypocrisy and warned that unless Russia is forced to negotiate peace, the U.S. is prepared to impose sweeping new tariffs on nations continuing trade with Moscow.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took a strikingly different stance. In comments that appeared directly aimed at countering Trump’s rhetoric, he said: “No, India is mostly on our side. We do have problems on energy but those can be managed. Europe must build strong ties with India. We must not withdraw from the Indians.”

Zelensky’s message was clear: isolating India would be a mistake. The Ukrainian leader signaled his intent to keep New Delhi engaged, even amid friction over its energy ties with Russia.

India has long defended its oil purchases from Moscow, citing national energy security and economic interests. Officials argue that singling out India while European nations continue similar transactions reflects uneven enforcement of sanctions.

Adding to the diplomatic complexity, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a more conciliatory note, suggesting Washington still hopes to resolve tensions. “That’s something we hope we can fix,” he said, referring to ongoing talks around tariff penalties imposed on India’s Russian oil imports.