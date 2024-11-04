India-US partnership will flourish if Kamala Harris becomes President: Democratic leader Makhija on US Election 2024

The partnership between India and the United States is most crucial global engagement and its growth will enhance if Kamala Harris were to become President, according to prominent Indian-origin Democratic leader Neil Makhija.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Makhija, who has close ties to Harris, criticised former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which have raised concerns among immigrant communities in the US, including Indian-Americans.

Related Articles

Makhija emphasised that the India-US partnership is vital for the future, particularly in the context of US competition with China and Russia’s actions that conflict with American interests. “India stands out as a key partner for the US due to its size and economic potential,” he stated.

He highlighted the importance of the next US president recognising India’s role as a crucial ally, especially in addressing global priorities like defense and climate change. “The US and India can lead the way if they collaborate. We need a president who understands this, and Kamala Harris is that leader,” he asserted.

Makhija labeled Trump a threat to democracy, arguing that his rhetoric mirrors some of the darkest historical moments when leaders scapegoated marginalised communities. As the Montgomery County Commissioner and Chair of the Board of Elections, Makhija made history as the first Indian American Commissioner in Pennsylvania, and many believe he could serve in Harris’s cabinet if she wins.

He criticised Trump for attributing the nation’s issues to immigrants, calling it an unrealistic narrative designed to inflame divisions. Trump’s campaign includes promises to overhaul immigration policies, such as the “largest deportation operation in American history” and ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, raising alarms among various diaspora communities, including those from Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan.

Makhija also pointed to the Republican Party’s failure to increase the cap on H-1B visas for Indians. “Kamala Harris sponsored a bill to address the H-1B backlog during her time in the Senate, but Republicans did not support it, despite claiming to favor legal immigration,” he explained.

Describing the upcoming presidential election on November 5 as pivotal for the US, Makhija noted that the country stands at a crossroads. “One candidate seeks to protect democracy and fundamental freedoms, while the other aims to revert to a time before our communities were represented in this country. Kamala Harris embodies a more inclusive future, aligned with the ideals on which our nation was founded,” he concluded.