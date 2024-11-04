Sensex, Nifty, US elections: Donald Trump win may trigger stock market rally; here's likely impact of Kamala Harris sweep

Emkay Global in its latest note said a full Donald Trump sweep would likely be the most equity-positive outcome, with a favorable corporate tax regime, in addition to low regulatory burden. Any gridlock would be technically equity market-negative. Such a situation would be the most bearish outcome for the US spending, implying good news for bonds, Emkay Global said.

Despite a rapid rise in Republican sweep (Presidential nominee: Donald Trump) betting odds ahead of the upcoming US election, Emkay thinks there is more steam to the volatility and Trump trade.

"While a Trump presidency will be more noisy and volatile, we assess that a Harris presidency will not differ too widely in certain key areas. Medium term — watch out for structurally higher volatility in global inflation and growth ahead, implying the conventional playbook of ‘Buy the dip’ or ‘time rallies’, during the sustained equity bull markets of the ‘Great Moderation’, need a re-watch," it said.

A rising term premium will likely be the next driver of higher yields, whereas forex wars would be the biggest asset class risk that could unfold over the coming years, it said. For India, forex and rates will be the first casualty with equities only temporarily rejoicing the Red sweep, Emkay said.

"Stock markets may temporarily rejoice the spillover of US equities rebound in case of a Red sweep. Not to mention, China equities would bleed due to increased market uncertainty and it could also be tactically positive for India on the FPI positioning and flows front. However, there will be challenges sustaining that rally globally, and domestically as well. Our equity strategy team believes that a Red Sweep would probably trigger a short-term rally but its sustenance depends on earnings momentum and valuations, both of which are weak," Emkay said.

"A Democratic Sweep could trigger a fresh wave of selling and a significant correction from here (5 per cent) should be bought into - the impact on the Indian economy and markets is marginal. The medium term play for India may not differ in either Democrat or Republican regime," Emkay said.

Emkay said as the world navigates, the imminent period of higher growth and inflation variability in the world may probably redefine the conventional investing playbook. The India investing strategy may be no different, even as it enjoys some structural growth levers against emerging market peers.

"Geopolitically, India faces a tricky period in its US relationship. The nature of challenges depends on which candidate wins. A Harris presidency would likely be a continuation of the Biden doctrine, though she is an unknown quantity at this time, the long-term strategic partnership would continue. There would be, however, some immediate issues surrounding the recent incident involving Khalistani extremists," Emkay Global said.

The big challenge of a Trump presidency would be the tariffs - though China is the main target, India will also feel the effects.

Also, the impact of Trump's domestic-oriented policy is a key imponderable at this point, Emkay Global said.