Journalist accidentally added to 'secret' chat with Trump officials- JD Vance, Mike Waltz discussing war plans on Yemen

A confidential Signal group chat discussing US military strikes on Yemen was compromised when a journalist was mistakenly added to the thread, the White House confirmed on Monday. The leak occurred just hours before President Donald Trump publicly announced the strikes on March 15.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, revealed that he had access to the messages for hours before the attacks. “The message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” said National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes.

Goldberg detailed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had shared sensitive information, including “targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing.” He said Hegseth’s message stated the strikes would begin at 1:45 pm ET—an estimate that matched the actual timing.

The group included high-level officials such as Vice President JD Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and an individual identified as “S M,” possibly Trump advisor Stephen Miller. Goldberg noted he had been added to the chat two days earlier.

In one message on March 14, Vance voiced reservations about the strikes, saying he hated “bailing Europe out again.” Hegseth responded, agreeing with Vance’s “loathing of European free-loading,” calling it “PATHETIC.” Another message argued that if the US restored maritime security, it should seek “further economic gain” in return.

The breach drew swift backlash. Senator Chuck Schumer called it “one of the most stunning breaches of military intelligence I have read about in a very, very long time.” Senator Jack Reed called the situation “stunning and dangerous.” Hillary Clinton posted the Atlantic article on X with the caption, “You have got to be kidding me.”

The strikes targeted Yemen’s Huthi rebels, who have disrupted global shipping in the Red Sea amid the Gaza war. Trump vowed to continue the campaign with “overwhelming lethal force” until objectives are met.

(With agency inputs)