'Just in case...':  Trump sends nuclear submarines near Russia, warns of 'unintended consequences'

United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to what he described as “highly provocative” comments made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the submarines would be positioned “in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.” The US President added, “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

The move follows remarks by Medvedev, now Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who on social media platform X accused Trump of playing the “ultimatum game.” Medvedev warned that Trump’s demands risk escalating the conflict beyond Ukraine. “Russia is not Israel or even Iran,” he wrote. “Each new ultimatum will be seen as a threat and a step towards war—not with Ukraine, but with his own country. Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Trump’s latest action comes amid his continued efforts to broker an end to the three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine. Last month, Trump issued a 50-day deadline to both nations to reach a peace deal and threatened further sanctions against Moscow and its allies.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted the mounting human toll of the conflict. “Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous War with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year,” he claimed. “Ukraine, however, has also suffered greatly,” noting the estimated loss of 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers and an unspecified number of civilian casualties.

Calling the war “unnecessary” and placing the blame squarely on President Joe Biden, Trump reiterated, “This is Biden’s War, not ‘TRUMP’s.’ I’m just here to see if I can stop it!”

The White House and the Pentagon have yet to comment on Trump’s submarine order or provide details about their deployment.