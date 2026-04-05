Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated sharply after Donald Trump issued a fresh warning demanding that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route, or face severe consequences.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump signalled the possibility of imminent military action targeting Iranian infrastructure.

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“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

The reference to “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day” echoes earlier statements by Trump suggesting that US forces could strike Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran continues blocking the key maritime chokepoint.

Renewed ultimatum to Tehran

Trump has repeatedly warned that Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face military action. In recent days, he renewed a 48-hour ultimatum, saying that “all hell will rain down” if Tehran fails to comply.

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The waterway is one of the world’s most strategically important shipping lanes, connecting the Gulf’s major oil producers to international markets. Any disruption there has immediate implications for global energy supplies and prices.

Trump had earlier said he wanted a diplomatic agreement with Iran before April 6, warning that the country’s energy infrastructure could be targeted if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

The US President had paused attacks on Iranian energy facilities for 10 days to allow negotiations to proceed, but that window is set to expire soon. Although Trump claimed that “great progress” had been made during talks, no agreement has been reached so far.

Tehran has pushed back against the US demands, describing the proposals as “unrealistic, illogical and excessive.”

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Even as diplomatic efforts continued, Iran has maintained missile and drone strikes across the region, including attacks targeting Israel, further heightening fears of a broader regional conflict.

Missing US airman rescued

Trump’s latest comments also came shortly after he announced that U.S. special forces had rescued an American service member who had been missing behind enemy lines.

The airman went missing after Iran shot down a F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet during the escalating confrontation. The pilot was recovered following a search-and-rescue operation after the aircraft crashed on Friday.

Iran had reportedly offered a reward for anyone who turned in the “enemy pilot.” Trump said the rescued airman was injured but in stable condition.