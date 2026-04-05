'We got him, safe and sound': US special forces recover second crew member of downed F-15 in Iran

U.S. special forces have rescued the second crew member of a downed F-15 fighter jet in Iran, multiple U.S. officials told Axios, bringing to a close a search operation that unfolded under active hostilities.

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The crew member, identified as a weapons systems officer, was wounded after ejecting from the aircraft on Friday but remained mobile and avoided capture for more than a day in mountainous terrain, one official said. Both crew members have now been recovered in separate operations inside Iran.

The aircraft, identified as an F-15E Strike Eagle, was brought down earlier in the week, marking the first such loss for the U.S. military since the conflict began five weeks ago. Iranian officials said their air defence systems had shot down the jet.

The incident triggered parallel search efforts by both sides. U.S. forces moved to locate and extract the crew, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sought to find them first. The competing operations raised the risk of confrontation on the ground.

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One pilot was recovered shortly after the crash. The second crew member remained missing until late Saturday, when U.S. officials said he was located overnight, leading to a rescue attempt that involved a firefight.

"WE GOT HIM!" wrote US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. "My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!"

Trump said the crew member was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, "being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue."

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The US President said that at his direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. "He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation."

Trump said this was the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots had been rescued, separately, deep in enemy territory. "WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around."