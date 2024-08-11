'Kamala Harris has a very low IQ': Donald Trump plays out hilarious supercut of US VP's viral gaffes at a Montana rally

In a fiery return to the campaign trail, former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Vice President Kamala Harris during a rally in Montana, accusing her of incompetence and mocking her intelligence. This marked Trump’s first major rally after a prolonged break, during which he took aim at Harris, who has recently secured the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

Trump’s speech in Montana on Friday was punctuated by a video compilation of Harris’s past public statements, which the former president used to ridicule her. The clips, which Trump referred to as “word salads,” featured Harris making statements that Trump portrayed as evidence of her unfitness for office.

Here's three straight minutes of Kamala Harris word salad last night at Donald Trump's rally in Bozeman, Montana.#TrumpVance2024 #KamalaHarris #WordSalad pic.twitter.com/GgYPcYe9w1 — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) August 10, 2024

One of the clips shown at the rally was from 2022, where Harris attempted to simplify the situation in Ukraine. She stated, “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically that’s wrong." Trump played the clip to loud laughter and cheers from the audience.

Throughout the rally, Trump repeatedly mocked Harris, claiming that her leadership over the past four years had been a disaster. “If you listen to Kamala Harris’ speech, you would not know that she has been running the country for four years,” Trump said, before continuing to berate her as “grossly incompetent and low-IQ.”

Trump also criticized Harris for not holding a press conference as vice president, suggesting that she was avoiding scrutiny due to her lack of competence. In his attacks, he also targeted Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, labeling him as a covert radical and accusing him of promoting extreme policies. Trump cited an example where Walz allegedly ordered tampons to be placed in boys’ bathrooms, which he used to further underscore his critique of the Democratic ticket’s platform.

In his critique of the Harris-Walz campaign, Trump argued that their ideology was far too radical for America. “America cannot survive four more years of this bumbling communist lunatic. We can’t let her win this election,” he declared to the cheering crowd. Trump also responded to Walz’s previous comments about him and his ally, JD Vance, whom Walz had called “weird.” Trump defended himself and Vance, stating, “No, we are not weird people, we are very solid people.”

The Montana rally marked Trump’s first appearance since Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination, a development that some believe may have prompted Trump to intensify his attacks. With the presidential race heating up, Trump’s return to the campaign trail suggests he is ready to reassert his presence and take on the Democratic candidates with renewed vigor.