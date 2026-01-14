‘Keep protesting’: Trump says help’s on its way as death toll reaches 2,000 amid Iran protests

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iranians to continue their protests against the government, and said that help was on its way, as the death toll reached 2,000. "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... HELP IS ON ITS WAY," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The message comes as Iran faces its largest wave of demonstrations in years, triggered by widespread economic grievances and compounded by strict communication restrictions, including an ongoing internet blackout. Trump added that he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until what he described as the "senseless killing" of protesters ceased, and urged demonstrators to "save the name of the killers and the abusers ... because they'll pay a very big price."

Iranian officials have reported approximately 2,000 deaths during more than two weeks of nationwide unrest, marking the first time they have provided an overall death toll. The US-based rights group HRANA stated that, of the 2,003 confirmed deaths, 1,850 were protesters, and reported 16,784 people detained.

When questioned by reporters about the nature of the help that was on its way, Trump responded that they would have to figure that out. He has also stated that military action is among options being considered in response to the Iranian crackdown.

Advertisement

Speaking on potential executions of detained protesters, Trump warned in a CBS News interview of "very strong action" should Iran proceed with hangings. He elaborated, "If they hang them, you're going to see some things," but did not specify further. Hangings are reportedly common in Iranian prisons.

Communications remained severely restricted in Iran, and internet access was heavily curtailed despite the partial restoration of phone services, according to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of instigating the unrest. In response to Trump's remarks that "help is on its way", Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stated that the US president was "inciting violence, threatening the country’s sovereignty and security and seeking to destabilise the government." In a letter to the UN Security Council, Iravani wrote, “The United States and the Israeli regime bear direct and undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth.”