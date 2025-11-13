Business Today
Longest US govt shutdown comes to an end as Trump signs funding bill after 43 days

The funding measure restores operations across federal agencies that had been partially closed for more than six weeks, leaving hundreds of thousands of government employees furloughed or working without pay

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2025 9:33 AM IST
Longest US govt shutdown comes to an end as Trump signs funding bill after 43 daysTrump ends record 43-day US government shutdown with new funding bill

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a government funding bill, ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history after a record 43-day disruption, according to the Associated Press.

The funding measure restores operations across federal agencies that had been partially closed for more than six weeks, leaving hundreds of thousands of government employees furloughed or working without pay.

The deal marks a temporary truce in Washington’s political standoff that had paralysed services and disrupted everything from airport security to national parks. The shutdown had begun over a funding impasse tied to border security priorities.

With the bill’s signing, normal government operations are set to resume immediately, though the administration has not ruled out further negotiations over budget allocations in the coming weeks.

Published on: Nov 13, 2025 9:33 AM IST
