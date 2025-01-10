Los Angeles wildfires: What caused the devastation that killed 10, destroyed thousands of homes

At least 10 people have died, and thousands of buildings have been destroyed as devastating wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area. The fast-moving flames tore through homes and businesses, forcing residents to flee smoke-filled canyons and scenic neighborhoods, many of which are home to celebrities.

The fires, which began on January 7, have been fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, with gusts reaching up to 100 mph (161 km/h) in some areas.

The death toll is expected to rise as emergency responders continue to search through the scorched regions. Over 180,000 people have been forced to evacuate, and at least 9,000 homes and structures have been destroyed. Preliminary estimates place the damage and economic losses at over $50 billion, though the fires are still ongoing, and more outbreaks could occur at any time.

How the fires started

Officials point to high winds and prolonged drought conditions that have dried out vegetation, making it highly susceptible to ignition. Climate change is also believed to have played a role, though the exact causes remain unclear.

David Acuna, a battalion chief with the California Fire Service, notes that 95% of wildfires in the region are caused by human activity, but authorities have yet to determine the exact origin of the current fires.

A major factor in the rapid spread of the flames is the Santa Ana winds, which blow from inland towards the coast at speeds of over 60 mph (97 km/h). These winds have likely intensified the fires.

While strong winds and a lack of rain are fueling the fires, experts agree that climate change is exacerbating the underlying conditions, increasing the risk and scale of such wildfires. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “Climate change, including increased heat, extended drought, and a thirsty atmosphere, has been a key driver in increasing the risk and extent of wildfires in the western United States.”

After an exceptionally warm summer and dry months, California is particularly vulnerable. While fire season in Southern California traditionally runs from May to October, Governor Gavin Newsom has pointed out that wildfires have now become a year-round issue. “There’s no fire season,” he said. “It’s fire year.”

Poor air quality

The wildfires have blanketed the region in thick smoke and ash, triggering air quality advisories for 17 million people across Southern California, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The worst air quality has been near the fire zones. In East Los Angeles, the air quality index reached an unhealthy level of 173, far above the threshold of 50 or less considered to be good air quality.