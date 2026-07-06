Michael Dell is giving $250 each to 25 million American children—here’s who qualifies

Michael Dell and Susan Dell have announced that they will give $250 each to the first 25 million qualifying American children who sign up for Trump accounts, a new government-backed investment vehicle aimed at helping families build long-term wealth.

The announcement came on July 4, as the US marked its 250th birthday, and the couple framed the move as a public-private effort to give children “a real stake in our economy".

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A major donation for the next generation

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Michael Dell said the couple was celebrating “America’s 250th birthday” by supporting children who enrol in the accounts. He described the initiative as a “public-private partnership” that would give the next generation “a real stake in our economy” and “a path to the American Dream".

Today, on America’s 250th birthday, Susan and I are celebrating by giving $250 each to the first 25 million qualifying American children who sign up for their @InvestAmerica24 @TrumpAccounts.



This makes every child a shareholder in the greatest prosperity-creating engine the… — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) July 4, 2026

The timing of the announcement, on a national holiday and alongside the launch of the accounts, gives the story a strong symbolic edge: a birthday gift to America and to its youngest future investors.

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What are the accounts?

Trump accounts are investment accounts for children. According to the report, every US citizen born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, is eligible for a one-time $1000 seed deposit from the Treasury once a parent enrols them, while families can add up to $5000 a year. The money is invested in broad US stock-market index funds and cannot be withdrawn until adulthood, when it can be used for education, a first home or starting a business.

Who gets the Dell money?

The Dell donation is meant for a different group of children aged 10 and under in ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less. The report says this targets kids too old to qualify for the Treasury's baby-only seed deposit but still young enough to benefit from years of compounding growth. Susan Dell has said the goal is to help children feel that their “country cares about them".

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Bigger philanthropic push

The pledge adds to the Dells’ previously announced multibillion-dollar commitment to the initiative, underscoring one of the largest philanthropic bets yet on child-focused investing. Michael Dell said the idea is to help create a path to “the American dream", linking the accounts to education, home ownership, entrepreneurship and wealth building. The report also notes that Dell Technologies' strong performance has expanded the couple’s ability to give at scale. President Trump has claimed the accounts could put $3 to $4 trillion into young Americans' hands over 15 years. Whether that holds up depends on markets, contributions, and time none of these children can spend yet.