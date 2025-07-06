Musk’s America Party filing names Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja as treasurer, triggers ‘H-1B party’ backlash

Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja has emerged at the center of Elon Musk’s latest political gamble. Named treasurer of the America Party in official filings submitted Sunday, Taneja’s involvement comes as Musk pushes to disrupt the US two-party system after a dramatic fallout with Donald Trump and the GOP over the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Advertisement

According to Federal Election Commission paperwork now circulating widely on social media, the America Party lists its headquarters at 1 Rocker Road, Hawthorne, with Musk named as its sole candidate. Taneja appears in the filing as both custodian of records and treasurer, tied to a Texas address.

Vaibhav Taneja is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tesla, stepping into the role in August 2023 after the exit of longtime finance executive Zach Kirkhorn. An Indian-origin executive, Taneja has been integral to Tesla’s accounting and financial operations since joining the company in 2017 through its acquisition of SolarCity, where he held a senior finance role.

Before Tesla, Taneja spent nearly 17 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in India and the United States. Known for maintaining a low public profile and a steady management style, he has helped steer Tesla’s financial strategies amid the company’s rapid global growth and growing scrutiny over margins and profitability. He holds a commerce degree from Delhi University and is a certified chartered accountant, placing him among a select group of Indian-origin CFOs leading major US tech firms.

Advertisement

The revelation that Taneja was named in the filing for Musk’s new party quickly sparked backlash online, with social media users dubbing the America Party the “H-1B Party.” Musk has been a vocal advocate for the H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to employ foreign talent. Critics online argued that Taneja’s prominent role as treasurer casts the America Party as a party favoring H-1B interests.

Taneja has also drawn attention for his compensation. In 2024, he reportedly earned a total pay package of $139 million as Tesla’s CFO, outpacing the earnings of tech titans Sundar Pichai, who earned $10.73 million, and Satya Nadella, who took home $79.1 million.