US President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart right now” on a trade deal, adding that discussions have entered the “nitty-gritty” stage.

Gor described India as a “strategic partner” for the United States and pledged to deepen cooperation across security, trade, and shared values if confirmed. “India is not simply a regional ally but a strategic partner,” he said, listing his priorities as rebuilding trust, resolving trade frictions, and expanding collaboration in climate, defense, and technology.

He also pointed to personal chemistry between the two leaders, noting: “President Trump has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi. If you’ve noticed, when he goes after other nations, he goes after their leaders. When President Trump has been critical of India, he goes out of his way to compliment Modi.”

Tariffs and Russian oil angle

Gor faced pointed questions on Donald Trump’s tariff policy. When asked why India had been subjected to steep duties while China had not, he replied, “Look, we hold our friends to different standards. We expect more from India than we do from other nations.”

The Trump administration has imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal duty on Indian goods, along with another 25 per cent levy linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil — together bringing the tariff burden to 50 per cent, one of the highest globally. Trump has accused New Delhi of “fueling Russia’s deadly attacks on Ukraine” by buying discounted crude, though he has not moved to impose broader sanctions on Moscow.

India’s trade talks timeline

The remarks coincided with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement that the first tranche of a trade deal with the US should be ready by November 2025.

“In February 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump together instructed us that the ministers of both sides should make a good agreement by November 2025. The first part of that agreement, the first tranche, should be finalised by November 2025, and since March, discussions have been going on very seriously, in a good environment. Progress is being made, and both sides are satisfied,” Goyal said.

Nomination significance

Gor currently serves as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and was also named Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs on August 22. A close aide to Trump with strong conservative credentials, his nomination is being closely watched in Washington and New Delhi.

If confirmed, Gor would be among the youngest US ambassadors to India. The role carries added weight as the envoy’s post in New Delhi has been vacant since January 2025.