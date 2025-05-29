'Nothing can stop...': After trade court rebuke on tariffs, Donald Trump vows unstoppable mission ‘from God’

In a dramatic post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump declared he was “on a mission from God,” insisting that “nothing can stop what is coming.” The proclamation followed a significant legal setback, as a US trade court struck down his sweeping ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs — a core plank of his economic agenda aimed at countries with trade surpluses over the United States.

On May 28, a US trade court blocked Trump’s controversial 'Liberation Day' tariffs from taking effect, ruling that the President had exceeded his authority. The tariffs, which targeted nations running trade surpluses with the US, were found to lack legal backing under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The act is designed for emergency scenarios involving "unusual and extraordinary" threats — not for routine economic policy.

In response, the Trump administration filed an appeal, setting the stage for a legal battle that may reach the US Supreme Court and shape the future of presidential powers in global trade.

Trump officials told the court that the President’s tariff leverage had been instrumental in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, who had clashed in April following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. They also noted that active negotiations with multiple countries were ongoing, with a July 7 deadline looming to finalise trade agreements.

Despite these assertions, a panel of three judges at the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan ruled that IEEPA does not provide the President with “unbounded” authority. It allows for economic sanctions only in response to legitimate emergencies, not as a tool for broad economic restructuring.

The decision marks one of the most significant judicial rebukes of Trump’s presidency. His administration is already grappling with legal challenges over mass federal worker firings, restrictions on birthright citizenship, and unilateral federal spending cuts.

The 'Liberation Day' tariffs were unveiled on April 2, with a baseline of 10%, and steeper rates for countries like China and the European Union. The measures were briefly suspended after roiling financial markets, and by May 12, the administration agreed with China to temporarily ease the harshest duties for a 90-day negotiation period.