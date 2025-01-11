Outgoing US president Biden reflects on 2024 presidential race, 'Could have defeated Trump'

Outgoing President Joe Biden asserted on Friday that he would have emerged victorious against Donald Trump in the presidential elections had he chosen to remain in the race. Biden cited the need for unity within the Democratic Party as the primary reason for his withdrawal, which he announced in July 2024.

In a recent news conference, Biden addressed speculation regarding his decision not to seek re-election and the implications it had for the party's future. “I don’t think so. I think I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala (Harris) could have beaten Trump, would have beaten Trump,” he stated firmly when questioned about any regrets regarding his exit from the race.

Biden's announcement came after facing significant criticism from party members following a lacklustre presidential debate performance against Trump. Concerns about his health and the party's overall unity were also central to his decision.

“It wasn’t about--I thought it was important to unify the party and when the party was worried about whether or not I was going to be able to move even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party,” Biden explained. He expressed that it was a privilege to serve as president but emphasized that he preferred not to jeopardize the party's chances in the election.

Additionally, Biden expressed confidence in Vice President Harris, stating, “I think that’s a decision she might think she’s competent to run again in four years. That’ll be a decision for her to make.”

As he prepares to hand over the presidency to Trump on January 20, Biden made it clear that he intends to remain active in public life. “I’m not going to be out of sight, out of mind,” he stated.

When asked about the possibility of pardoning himself or his family, in light of a recent presidential pardon for his son Hunter Biden, Biden reiterated that he has no intention of doing so, insisting that he has done nothing wrong.

