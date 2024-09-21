Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Philadelphia for 3-day US visit, meets Indian community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on September 21 for a three-day visit. During his visit, the PM will be attending the QUAD Leaders' Summit in Delaware and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York. Along He will also meet members of the Indian community in the US.

Related Articles

#WATCH | Philadelphia, US: PM Narendra Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora outside Philadelphia airport pic.twitter.com/8bdkxgtgz6 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

US President Joe Biden welcomed PM Modi to the White House upon his arrival.

In a post on X (formally twitter), Biden wrote, “Today, I'll welcome Prime Ministers Albanese, Modi, and Kishida to my home: Delaware. These leaders aren't just essential to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific – they're friends of mine and friends of our nation. I look forward to all we'll accomplish in the Summit ahead.”

PM Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the margins of the QUAD summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Quad Summit is expected to focus on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, maritime security, emerging technologies and an ambitious cancer-fighting initiative. Notably, India will host the next Quad Summit.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders during the Summit and will discuss issues of mutual interest. On September 23, PM Modi will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which will be attended by several world leaders.

He will interact with the Indian community while in New York on September 22 and the CEOs of leading US-based businesses to foster greater collaboration between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The White House has announced the formation of the bipartisan House and Senate Quad Caucuses ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit. US lawmaker Rob Wittman said that the cooperation between the United States, Japan, India, and Australia was "crucial for the future stability of the Indo-Pacific".