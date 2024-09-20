'PM Modi graciously agreed...': India to host Quad Summit next year

The Quad Summit is expected to take place in India next year, as mentioned by a Biden administration official, as well as the Ministry of External Affairs. India was expected to host the summit this year but the schedules of the leaders attending the summit did not permit so.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Quad Summit in the US this weekend. He will meet US President Joe Biden and could also meet Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump.

“When we were planning for this year's Quad Summit, India was scheduled to host but as we looked at all four of these leaders' schedules, we became increasingly clear that the best way to make sure that they met and had the time they wanted to have these discussions would be this weekend here in the US,” said Mira Rapp-Hooper, Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania, National Security Council.

“We do expect that next year the Quad Summit will take place in India. PM Modi graciously agreed to swap host years with us and we do expect all four Quad leaders to meet in India next year,” she said.

The MEA had also stated that India will host the Quad Summit in 2025. "Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025," the MEA said.

Rapp-Hooper said that the US sees India as a leader within the Quad. “The best encapsulation of the way we think about India's role is captured in our Indo-Pacific strategy where we say that the US seeks India, which is increasingly a leader in the region and increasingly partners with the US. The Quad has been an ideal venue through which we can work together...it allows us to identify opportunities and priorities that not only matter to the US or its traditional allies like Australia and Japan but which really matter to India," she said.

PM MODI US TRIP

PM Modi will pay a three-day visit to the US beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly. Modi will also address a gathering of the Indian community in New York on September 22.

The two key engagements of the prime minister during the visit are expected to be his participation at the Quad Summit and the 'Summit of the Future'.

US President Joe Biden will host the fourth 'Quad Leaders Summit' in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. Besides Modi and Biden, it will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

PM Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'. It will bring leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a better present and safeguard the future, according to the UN.