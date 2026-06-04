Republican-led House moves to curb Trump’s Iran war powers amid growing party unease

In a rare bipartisan rebuke of a sitting president from his own party's House majority, the US House of Representatives voted 215 to 208 on Wednesday to direct Donald Trump to withdraw American troops from Iran unless Congress formally authorises military force or declares war. Four Republicans crossed party lines to vote with Democrats in favour of the war powers resolution, marking the first time such a measure has cleared the chamber since the three-month-old conflict began.

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The vote is, for now, largely symbolic. For it to carry legal force, a matching resolution would need to pass the Senate, and there is ongoing constitutional debate over whether war powers resolutions would hold up even if approved by both chambers. The Senate advanced a similar measure in a procedural vote last month, but further votes have not yet been scheduled.

What the vote does unambiguously signal is growing unease within Republican ranks about the direction and cost, human and economic- of a conflict that has entered its fourth month with no clear end in sight.

How the vote unfolded

Three previous war powers resolutions had failed in the House by increasingly narrow margins. This one was abruptly postponed last month by Republican leaders when it appeared likely to pass. On Wednesday, it cleared the chamber with no Democratic opposition and four Republicans voting in favour: Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Seven members did not vote.

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A broader pattern of pushback

The Iran vote was not the only sign of Republican dissent on Wednesday. The House also approved a procedural motion clearing the path for a vote on the Ukraine Support Act, which would provide security aid to Kyiv, six Republicans and one independent who typically vote with the party supported that measure. Separately, Republican lawmakers publicly criticised Trump's nomination of loyalist Bill Pulte, a mortgage regulator with no national security background, to serve as acting director of national intelligence. Republicans have also recently pushed back against Trump's plans to create a "weaponisation" fund to compensate political allies who claimed government persecution.

The Democratic argument

Democrats have consistently argued that Trump has dragged the country into an open-ended conflict without a coherent strategy, bypassing the constitutional authority of Congress to declare war. They have also tied the economic fallout from the war directly to domestic hardship, pointing to surging gasoline and food prices since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28. US producer prices recorded their largest increase in four years in April.

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"The passage of this WPR today signals a significant turning point: more and more Republicans are listening to their constituents who do not want another open-ended war in the Middle East," said Representative Gregory Meeks, who sponsored the resolution and serves as ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Democrats have made affordability a central pillar of their economic message ahead of November's midterm elections, which will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress.

The administration's position

The Trump administration has maintained that military action against Iran is essential for US national security, framing it as a necessary measure to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. Republican critics of the War Powers Resolution have dismissed it as political theatre, an attempt by Democrats to weaken the United States and score points against the President.

(With inputs from Reuters)