Major relief! Price of 19 kg LPG cylinder cut by ₹183.50; check new rates

LPG price cut: In a major relief to hotels, restaurants, eateries and other establishment, LPG prices have been cut by ₹183.50 in Delhi, with Indian Oil reducing the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders for the first time in 2026. The revised rates have taken effect from July 1, 2026, with cuts ranging from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. However, it is unclear if the benefits would be passed on to the end consumer.

Advertisement

However, there has been no change in the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders for July 2026. Domestic LPG rates remain unchanged across the major cities mentioned in the latest revision.

Delhi and Lucknow have recorded a cut of ₹183.50 each in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders. In Kolkata, the price has fallen by around ₹174, while Chandigarh has seen a reduction of ₹181.50 per cylinder and Patna a cut of ₹173 per cylinder.

With effect from July 1, 2026, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at ₹2,930, down from ₹3,113.50 earlier. In Kolkata, where 19 kg LPG prices had risen the most since the US-Israel-Iran war, the rate has fallen to ₹3,081.50 in July 2026 from ₹3,255.50 in the previous month.

Advertisement

The prices of 5-kg cylinders have also been cut, said IOCL sources.

This comes after the government last week restored LPG supplies to commercial consumers such as hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels, lifting sector-specific restrictions that were imposed during the West Asia conflict. The move followed easing concerns over energy supplies and stabilisation of global markets.

In a statement, the Petroleum Ministry said restrictions on commercial LPG supplies have been withdrawn due to improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes. The supply of bulk LPG, which was suspended at the onset of the crisis, has also partially resumed at 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels.

The restrictions were imposed after the Iran conflict disrupted LPG supplies from West Asia, which accounts for about 90 per cent of India's cooking gas imports. To protect household consumption, the government initially halted supplies of commercial LPG to hotels, restaurants and industrial users, diverting available volumes to domestic consumers. Supplies were later restored in phases to about 70 per cent of normal levels. However, several sectors continued to face curbs of up to 50 per cent of their usual allocations as authorities sought to conserve fuel stocks amid concerns over import availability.