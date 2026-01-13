'Significant risk of arrest...': US issues urgent exit advisory for its citizens in Iran

The United States has urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately as nationwide protests against the country’s clerical leadership intensify, warning that Americans face a serious risk of detention amid escalating unrest.

In a security advisory, the US embassy cautioned that Iranian authorities may detain individuals seen carrying US passports or displaying links to the United States. The warning comes as protests across Iran enter their third week, with authorities tightening security and restricting movement.

The embassy specifically advised dual US-Iranian nationals to depart using Iranian passports, noting that Tehran does not recognise dual citizenship and treats such individuals solely as Iranian citizens.

“The Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality and will treat US-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens. US nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest and detention in Iran,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The advisory also made clear that US citizens should not expect assistance from Washington in arranging their departure. Those unable to leave were urged to shelter in place and prepare for prolonged disruptions.

“If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications and other essential items. Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings,” it said.

With flight services disrupted due to unrest, the embassy suggested that Americans consider crossing into neighbouring countries by land.

“Protests across Iran are escalating. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16,” the advisory said.

“US citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye,” it added.

The embassy also advised citizens to closely monitor local developments and stay in touch with family members. “Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status,” it said.

Protests and crackdown

Iran has been gripped by widespread protests since December 28, initially sparked by worsening economic conditions, including soaring inflation, a steep decline in the Iranian rial and rising costs of basic goods. The unrest has since evolved into broad anti-government demonstrations challenging the clerical establishment led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Human rights groups say Iranian security forces have responded with force, leaving nearly 550 people dead and detaining more than 10,680 others.

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could consider military action if Iran continues its crackdown on protesters, saying the administration is weighing “very strong options” and could take a decision soon.

Iranian authorities are also reportedly preparing to carry out what would be the first execution linked to the protests. A 26-year-old protester, Erfan Soltani, arrested in Tehran on January 8, faces an imminent death sentence, according to human rights organisations and media reports.