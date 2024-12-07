'Singapore is going extinct': Elon Musk sounds alarm over country's fertility freefall



Elon Musk has stirred a debate again, this time with a grim observation about Singapore. Reacting to a post on X about the nation’s historic fertility decline, Musk wrote, "Singapore (and many other countries) are going extinct."

Singapore’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) hit a historic low of 0.97 in 2023, marking the first time the figure has dipped below 1.0. This indicates that, on average, women are having fewer than one child in their lifetime.



The country’s fertility rate has been on a steady decline for decades, reflecting shifting societal priorities. Government data shows a significant drop in the number of women aged 25–34 choosing to marry and have children, with marital fertility rates among women in their 20s plummeting since 1990. While a slight uptick was recorded in 2023, the broader trend remains alarming.

Despite the dire statistics, Singapore’s reliance on technology could provide a buffer. According to the International Federation of Robotics, Singapore ranks second globally in robot density, boasting 770 industrial robots per 10,000 workers.

Singapore (and many other countries) are going extinct https://t.co/YORyakBynm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2024



With a limited workforce and high labor costs, robotics is seen as a potential solution to mitigate labor shortages. Musk himself, through Tesla, is heavily invested in developing humanoid robots for repetitive and hazardous tasks—an innovation he believes could help address such demographic challenges.

Musk’s stark warning and Singapore’s demographic plight have drawn a flurry of reactions online. Some pointed to Singapore’s robust immigration policies as a temporary solution, while others highlighted deeper societal issues. Rising living costs, including skyrocketing housing prices and unaffordable basic necessities, were cited as critical barriers to starting families. One user remarked that Singapore’s situation serves as a cautionary tale for the United States, where similar affordability challenges are emerging.