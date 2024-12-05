'Elon Musk might block my account': Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan explains how reducing use of platforms like X brought clarity

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, known for his relatable roles and comedic timing, recently shared his thoughts on the impact of social media at the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. In a candid conversation, he highlighted how stepping away from platforms like X (formerly Twitter) has brought clarity and focus to his life and career.

Related Articles

Sivakarthikeyan quipped about his reduced presence on social media, telling IANS, "In the last two years, I've been using social media very less. If you want to use it, you use the internet. This is my kind advice, but don't use much social media, especially Twitter. Maybe, I think Elon Musk might block my account, that will be the first success I think for me."

The actor revealed that staying away from social media helped him avoid negativity and confusion, especially during challenging times in his career. He said, "I feel like if we come out of X, I have a very free mind space because no one is feeding their thoughts into my mind."

Sivakarthikeyan also reflected on how social media influenced his decisions in the past, particularly when a project didn't perform well. Searching for validation online often led to stress and self-doubt. He shared that simplifying his approach and "sticking to the basics," much like a cricketer overcoming a slump, has been key to his recent success.

The actor also opened up about his personal struggles, revealing how the loss of his father during college left him battling depression. Performing on stage became a form of therapy, with audience appreciation helping him find solace during difficult times.

By stepping away from distractions like social media and focusing on what truly matters, Sivakarthikeyan continues to find balance and success both on and off the screen.