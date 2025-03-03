‘There’s not been a day…’: Zelenskyy thanks US; European leaders draft peace plan to present to Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the spat with Donald Trump and JD Vance at the Oval Office over the weekend, said that there has not been a single day when Ukraine has not felt gratitude towards the US for their continued support. He also promised more diplomatic efforts to be united with Washington.

"There will be diplomacy for the sake of peace. And for the sake of us all being together - Ukraine, all of Europe and definitely, definitely America," Zelenskyy said after he met with UK and European leaders on Sunday.

"Of course, we are aware of the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we have received from the United States of America. There has not been a day when we have not felt this gratitude."

He had earlier stated that Ukraine’s relationship with the US can be salvaged. Zelenskyy, after the explosive meeting with Trump and Vance, said that he does not think the US will stop aid to Ukraine as it would only help Russia and Putin.

Following the extraordinarily explosive meeting, Trump threatened to withdraw support for Ukraine. This was followed by an outpour of support by European leaders for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday that European leaders have agreed to formulate a Ukraine peace plan to present to the US. This plan is seen as a crucial step for Washington to offer security guarantees, which Kyiv deems essential to deter Russia. The announcement came during a summit in London, held shortly after the tense encounter between Zelenskyy and Trump.

European leaders at the summit expressed strong support and promised increased assistance for Ukraine. They stressed the need to boost defence spending to demonstrate to Trump that Europe can defend itself, with the European Commission suggesting a possible relaxation of debt level restrictions. Starmer stated that a 'coalition of the willing,' including Britain, Ukraine, and France, would draft a peace plan for Trump.

Details of the plan were not disclosed, but French President Emmanuel Macron hinted that it might include a one-month ceasefire, excluding ground combat. European troops could be deployed if a more comprehensive peace agreement is achieved.