‘They do it with a smile’: Donald Trump criticises India’s high tariffs on foreign products

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that if he is elected to power, his administration would introduce a reciprocal tax and impose high tariffs on countries like India that levy high charges on foreign products. He said while the US “really doesn't charge”, China will charge a 200 per cent tariff and the biggest charger of all is India. He said in many ways, India charges more than China.

“Perhaps the most important element of my plan to make America extraordinarily wealthy again is reciprocity. It's a word that's very important in my plan because we generally don't charge tariffs. I started that process, it was so great, with the vans and the small trucks, etc. We really don't charge. China will charge us a 200 per cent tariff. Brazil is a big charger. The biggest charger of all is India,” said Donald Trump during a speech in Detroit Economic Club.

He then went on to say that the US has a great relationship with India, and then praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He's a great leader. Great man. Really is a great man. He's brought it together. He's done a great job. But they probably charge as much,” he said.

“I mean, I think they probably charge more than, in many ways, China. But they do it with a smile. They do it... Sort of a nicer charge. They said, thank you so much for purchasing from India,” he said.

He said Harley Davidson came to meet him in the White House during his term at the office. Trump said when he asked them how business was and what the “bad countries” are, they said, “India is very tough.” Harley Davidson reasoned that the tariffs were too high, “like 150 per cent, some massive amount”. Trump said he asked them whether they sell a lot of motorcycles in India, and they said they sell “very few”.

“They said, if you go there and build your plant there, we're not going to charge you anything. I said I don't like that. And I see they went, they built the plant, and now they do their business with India. They probably do it outside of India too. They built very big plants in many countries. Then all of a sudden, you hear that they're leaving Milwaukee or they're leaving wherever they may be located,” he said.