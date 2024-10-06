‘Only candidate to preserve democracy in America’: Musk says Donald Trump must win US Presidential Elections 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned voters that “this will be the last election” if Trump doesn’t win calling the Republican presidential nominee the only candidate “to preserve democracy in America.”

The billionaire tech CEO of SpaceX, who also purchased X, made a rare appearance with Donald Trump on October 5 alongside Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the former president survived an assassination attempt in July.

Sporting an all-black outfit and a custom MAGA hat, he urged the overwhelming crowd that came to support the Republican candidate to vote. “As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA,” Musk added.

It was the first public appearance of Musk in one of Trump’s rallies and showed a growing alliance between the two men in the final stretch of a competitive presidential election.

After wrapping up his speech, Trump welcomed the Tesla CEO to address the crowd. “President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America,” Musk stated. He took brutal jabs at the Democratic Party and their candidates, including current President Joe Biden, while praising Trump at the same venue where a bullet grazed Trump’s ear on July 13 as he dodged an assassination attempt.

Taking a swipe at Joe Biden, he continued, “We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot.”

An excited Musk screamed, “Vote! Vote! Vote! Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Before a massive crowd, Musk sought to portray Trump as a champion of free speech, arguing that Democrats want “to take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your right to bear arms, they want to take away your fight to vote, effectively.” Musk went on to criticize a California effort to ban voter ID requirements, AP reported.

Trump launching a scathing critique of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ administration, particularly focusing on the ongoing immigration and economic crises at the rally. He was sowing an immigration chart during his last rally at the venue when he was shot at

He painted a grim picture, alleging that crime rates were declining worldwide only because gang members and criminals were being released into the United States. He echoed the same thoughts he usually shares when taking a jab at the Democratic Party, despite the claim being widely regarded as false.

“We have to have a strong borders. We don’t want bad people coming in and hurting us,” Trump said. “We are going to win the greatest election in the history of our country. Maybe the greatest election of all time.”

(With inputs from agencies)